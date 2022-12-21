CEO WASA urges people to pay drinking water charges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) ::Chief Executive Officer Water and Sanitation Services Agency (WASA), Engr Amir Khan said on Wednesday that all resources have been utilized to provide clean and safe drinking water and sanitation services to the people.

He said this while chairing a meeting regarding increase in revenue and improvement in service delivery held at his office. General Manager Engineer Muhammad Khalil Akbar, Chief Financial Officer Naveed Akhtar, Manager HR and Administration Imran Afridi, Manager Planning and Projects Imran Zaman and others also attended the meeting.

The WASA chief said that legal action would be taken against the defaulters of WSSCM's services bill. He urged people to cooperate with WSSCM and pay their water charges timely so that service delivery would be improved.

He said that the standard of water being provided to the people residing in the district was up to the mark and declared satisfactory for the drinking purpose by Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR).

He warned of taking stern action against those not paying charges for supplying clean drinking water by disconnecting their connection.