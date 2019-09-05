UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEO Water & Sanitation Services Programme Directs Transfer Of 10 Municipal Inspectors

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 08:44 PM

CEO Water & Sanitation Services Programme directs transfer of 10 municipal inspectors

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Water & Sanitation Services Programme (WSSP), Peshawar Syed Zafar Ali Shah Thursday visited different areas of the Zone-I and directed the transfer of ten municipal inspectors for bringing further improvement in the cleanliness situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Water & Sanitation Services Programme (WSSP), Peshawar Syed Zafar Ali Shah Thursday visited different areas of the Zone-I and directed the transfer of ten municipal inspectors for bringing further improvement in the cleanliness situation.

During visit, the CEO WSSP reviewed the cleanliness situation and performance of the municipal inspectors. He on this occasion directed the transfer of municipal inspectors for bringing further improvement in the cleanliness conditions.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO WSSP ruled compromise on cleanliness in any circumstances and said that the transferred municipal inspectors were posted on one place since long. For bringing further improvement in cleanliness, he also hinted at the reshuffling of the municipal inspectors of all zones.

He also requested the people to extend cooperation to the staff of WSSP for bringing further improvement in the cleanliness conditions of the city and said that cleaning of the city is impossible without public cooperation.

Related Topics

Peshawar Water Visit All

Recent Stories

Russian President receives Al Zeyoudi

31 minutes ago

Facebook combating vaccine related misinformation ..

45 minutes ago

Afghanistan beat Pakistan in ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 ..

1 hour ago

US Bans Visas For Former Romania Parliament Speake ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad holds open katchery ..

1 minute ago

ERC sends medical assistance team to fight cholera ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.