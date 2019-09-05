CEO Water & Sanitation Services Programme directs transfer of 10 municipal inspectors

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Water & Sanitation Services Programme (WSSP), Peshawar Syed Zafar Ali Shah Thursday visited different areas of the Zone-I and directed the transfer of ten municipal inspectors for bringing further improvement in the cleanliness situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Water & Sanitation Services Programme (WSSP), Peshawar Syed Zafar Ali Shah Thursday visited different areas of the Zone-I and directed the transfer of ten municipal inspectors for bringing further improvement in the cleanliness situation.

During visit, the CEO WSSP reviewed the cleanliness situation and performance of the municipal inspectors. He on this occasion directed the transfer of municipal inspectors for bringing further improvement in the cleanliness conditions.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO WSSP ruled compromise on cleanliness in any circumstances and said that the transferred municipal inspectors were posted on one place since long. For bringing further improvement in cleanliness, he also hinted at the reshuffling of the municipal inspectors of all zones.

He also requested the people to extend cooperation to the staff of WSSP for bringing further improvement in the cleanliness conditions of the city and said that cleaning of the city is impossible without public cooperation.