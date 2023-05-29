UrduPoint.com

CEO WMC Orders To Kick Off Cleaning Operation In Multan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2023 | 02:00 PM

CEO WMC orders to kick off cleaning operation in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Waste Management Company (WMC) on Monday ordered to start cleaning operations before the upcoming Eid-al-Azha.

While addressing to a meeting, Shahid Yaqoob, directed the staff to clear all filth depots and waste bins before the feast of sacrifice.

A number of bins along with collection points to be get doubled before the fast-approaching holy Muslim festival, added CEO.

He held satisfaction that tenders for securing more dampers and loaders among other operational machinery were issued already.

Meanwhile, the senior manager operations, Faheem Lodhi paid a visit to the company workshop and parking yard on the direction of CEO WMC, according to the statement.

He took detailed briefings on machinery and loaders liable to be repaired before Eid.

