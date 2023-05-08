UrduPoint.com

CEO WMC Orders To Opt Cleaning Measures Prior To Eid- Al- Azha

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 03:40 PM

CEO WMC orders to opt cleaning measures prior to Eid- al- Azha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :CEO of Waste Management Company (WMC) ordered to opt measures for cleaning operation prior to upcoming Eid- ul- Adha here.

Addressing to meeting, Shahid Yaqoob, directed to the subordinate staff to clear all filth depots and waste bins placed on streets at every nook and corner before Feast of Sacrifice.

Numbers of bins along with collection points to be get doubled before the fast-approaching holy Muslims festival, added CEO.

He held satisfaction that tenders for dampers and loaders among operational machinery were issued.

Meanwhile, senior manager operation, Faheem Lodhi paid visit to the company's workshop and parking yard on direction of CEO WMC, according to the statement.

He took detailed briefing on machinery and loaders liable to be repaired before Eid.

