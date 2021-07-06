UrduPoint.com
CEO WSCCA Cancels Staff's Eid Holidays To Ensure Cleaning In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 08:27 PM

CEO WSCCA cancels staff's Eid holidays to ensure cleaning in city

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Water Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) canceled the holidays of all the staff to ensure timely disposal of sacrificial animal remains and uninterrupted supply of water to the citizens

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Water Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) canceled the holidays of all the staff to ensure timely disposal of sacrificial animal remains and uninterrupted supply of water to the citizens.

The Complaints Cell of WSSCA would remain open during the Eid holidays while the CEO and general manager would supervise the operations themselves.

These decisions were made in a meeting, chaired by the Chief Executive Officer WSSCA Muhammad Amir Zaki while heads of all departments also participated.

Directing the staff for the necessary repair of vehicles and other machinery well before Eid, the CEO said that this year Abbottabad would be cleaned on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha in time as we did during the previous years.

Engineer Javed Abbasi, head of Solid Waste Management Department also gave a detailed briefing on the preparations and requirements of the Eid operations.

Spokesperson WSSCA Omer Swati said that the media department would distribute biodegradable bags for the dumping of sacrificial animal remains and offal in all the four union councils and 130 designated places, place banners, distribute posters will for the public awareness.

He also appealed to the citizens to dispose of the garbage and offal only at designated places and WSSCA will keep in touch with all stakeholders before and during the Eid operations.

WSSCA also requests Ulema to express the importance of cleanliness according to Islamic teachings during the sermon of Friday and Eid-ul-Adha, water conservation and cooperation with WSSCA staff.

