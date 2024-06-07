CEO WSSC Abbottabad Cancels Eid-ul-Adza Vacations To Ensure Cleanliness
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) In preparation for Eid-ul-Adha 2024, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) Engineer Rehan Yousaf Friday announced the cancellation of holidays for all operational staff.
This decision was made during a meeting chaired by the CEO to ensure the timely disposal of animal waste and maintain city cleanliness during the festival.
Deputy Manager of Solid Waste Management, Engineer Wasif Mansoor, provided a comprehensive briefing on the city’s cleaning operations and waste management plans for Eid al-Azha. The CEO will personally oversee all operations.
In the meeting heads of all departments focused on strategies for maintaining cleanliness and ensuring uninterrupted water supply during the holiday. They Emphasised the importance of timely waste disposal.
Engineer Rehan Yousaf instructed that all vehicles and machinery be repaired and ready before Eid. He expressed confidence that with the cooperation of residents, Abbottabad would be kept clean, as in previous years.
In addition, a campaign to encourage citizens to dispose of animal waste at designated locations was also highlighted during the meeting. The media department plans to distribute biodegradable bags across four union councils and place banners and posters at 130 specified locations, urging citizens to use these designated spots.
Additionally, WSSCA will maintain communication with all stakeholders throughout the operations. Special requests will be made to religious scholars to highlight the importance of proper waste disposal, cleanliness, water conservation, and cooperation with WASA staff in their Friday and Eid al-Azha sermons.
