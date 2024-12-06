CEO WSSC-DIKhan Inspect Company’s Machinery
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Chief Executive Officer (CEO of Water and Sanitation Services Company WSSC DI Khan) Dr Mohsin Habib on Friday made a surprise visit to the company’s machinary yard and inspected the heavy machinery and vehicles in detail and expressed deep concern over their condition.
The CEO expressed strong displeasure over the poor condition of certain machines and vehicles and directed the concerned authorities to immediately repair and make these vehicles and machines operational. He said that all vehicles and machines used for public services should be in excellent condition so that there is no disruption or delay.
The CEO directed all the relevant departments of the company to formulate a comprehensive system for regular maintenance of vehicles and machines and all vehicles should be serviced periodically so that their performance is not disrupted.
The CEO also stressed the need for a long-term plan to upgrade the company’s fleet and increase the number of vehicles so that there is no shortage of machinery and vehicles required in every sector. This plan will also include necessary training for staff to operate these vehicles, safety measures and the use of modern equipment to improve the capabilities of all staff.
“Providing the best services to the citizens is our top priority, "The CEO said.
Recent Stories
Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NAB hosts seminar on uniting with youth against corruption: shaping tomorrow's integrity1 minute ago
-
Dasu Dam affectees stage protest in Abbottabad, demand enforcement of 2013 agreement1 minute ago
-
DIG Sukkur reviews crime situation off Sukkur division1 minute ago
-
SNGPL disconnects five more meters over violations1 minute ago
-
Death anniversary of Aziz Mian Qawwal observed12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt. to spend Rs130 billion on child education: Azma Bokhari12 minutes ago
-
8 college directors appointed12 minutes ago
-
Webinar on Kashmir urges International community not to ignore rights of Kashmiris21 minutes ago
-
Rescue station inaugurated at Lal Suhanra21 minutes ago
-
Quality education essential for sustainable economic growth: Muqam21 minutes ago
-
Robber gang smashed21 minutes ago
-
SCCI president visits Chinese embassy21 minutes ago