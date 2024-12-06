CEO WSSC-DIKhan inspect company’s machinery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Chief Executive Officer (CEO of Water and Sanitation Services Company WSSC DI Khan) Dr Mohsin Habib on Friday made a surprise visit to the company’s machinary yard and inspected the heavy machinery and vehicles in detail and expressed deep concern over their condition.

The CEO expressed strong displeasure over the poor condition of certain machines and vehicles and directed the concerned authorities to immediately repair and make these vehicles and machines operational. He said that all vehicles and machines used for public services should be in excellent condition so that there is no disruption or delay.

The CEO directed all the relevant departments of the company to formulate a comprehensive system for regular maintenance of vehicles and machines and all vehicles should be serviced periodically so that their performance is not disrupted.

The CEO also stressed the need for a long-term plan to upgrade the company’s fleet and increase the number of vehicles so that there is no shortage of machinery and vehicles required in every sector. This plan will also include necessary training for staff to operate these vehicles, safety measures and the use of modern equipment to improve the capabilities of all staff.

“Providing the best services to the citizens is our top priority, "The CEO said.