Open Menu

CEO WSSC-DIKhan Inspect Company’s Machinery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM

CEO WSSC-DIKhan inspect company’s machinery

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Chief Executive Officer (CEO of Water and Sanitation Services Company WSSC DI Khan) Dr Mohsin Habib on Friday made a surprise visit to the company’s machinary yard and inspected the heavy machinery and vehicles in detail and expressed deep concern over their condition.

The CEO expressed strong displeasure over the poor condition of certain machines and vehicles and directed the concerned authorities to immediately repair and make these vehicles and machines operational. He said that all vehicles and machines used for public services should be in excellent condition so that there is no disruption or delay.

The CEO directed all the relevant departments of the company to formulate a comprehensive system for regular maintenance of vehicles and machines and all vehicles should be serviced periodically so that their performance is not disrupted.

The CEO also stressed the need for a long-term plan to upgrade the company’s fleet and increase the number of vehicles so that there is no shortage of machinery and vehicles required in every sector. This plan will also include necessary training for staff to operate these vehicles, safety measures and the use of modern equipment to improve the capabilities of all staff.

“Providing the best services to the citizens is our top priority, "The CEO said.

Related Topics

Shortage Poor Water Company Visit Vehicles All Best Top

Recent Stories

Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme ..

Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

8 hours ago
 50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

17 hours ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

17 hours ago
 Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored s ..

Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return

17 hours ago
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands perfor ..

APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt

17 hours ago
 RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

17 hours ago
 RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology i ..

RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation

17 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza act ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..

17 hours ago
 Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews scheme ..

Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..

17 hours ago
 Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlor ..

Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan