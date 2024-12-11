CEO WSSC Inspect Company’s Dumping Ground
Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2024 | 10:51 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Chief Executive Officer of The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) DI Khan, Dr Mohsin Habib, paid a detailed visit to the company’s dumping ground on Wednesday.
The purpose of the visit was to review the current condition of the dumping ground and consider possible measures for its improvement.
Dr Mohsin Habib inspected the garbage heaps, sanitation arrangements and environmental pollution issues at the dumping ground. He directed the concerned officials to take immediate steps to keep the dumping ground clean and dispose of the waste properly.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mohsin Habib said that "The dumping ground plays a very important role for the health and cleanliness of the city. We want to turn it into a model dumping site.
