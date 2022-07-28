UrduPoint.com

CEO WSSC Mardan Inspects Sanitation Activities

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2022 | 06:20 PM

CEO WSSC Mardan inspects sanitation activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Mardan, Engineer Amir Khan on Thursday visited various Union Councils of the city during heavy rains and inspected the ongoing sanitation activities.

Manager Municipal Services Engineer Muhammad Khalil Akbar were also present during the visit said a presser release.

He visited College Chowk, Police lines road Khawaja gunj Bazar, Shahidanu Bazar and said the company is providing all possible facilities to the citizens in the available resources.

Chief Executive Officer Engineer Amir Khan also directed the concerned staff to further improve the sanitation arrangements in urban Mardan.

During his visit he met with shopkeepers and traders and appealed the citizens to hand over the garbage from shops and markets to the company's sanitation staff at specified times in order to control and avoid spreading the garbage in Mardan city.

He said that the government has approved the Water Act and amended the Local Government Act under which legal action would be taken against dumping and throwing of garbage at undesignated places, and wastage of water.

Related Topics

Police Water Company Visit Road Mardan Market All From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Imran Khan condemns arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh b ..

Imran Khan condemns arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh by ACE in Jamshoro

58 minutes ago
 Marriyum urges all stakeholders to play role to ac ..

Marriyum urges all stakeholders to play role to achieve targets set under SDGs

1 hour ago
 Sophia Mirza again in trouble as her ex-husband ap ..

Sophia Mirza again in trouble as her ex-husband approaches FIA for action agains ..

1 hour ago
 Shaniera speaks out in favor of falling in love la ..

Shaniera speaks out in favor of falling in love late in life

1 hour ago
 Test series draws as Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 2 ..

Test series draws as Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 2nd Test

2 hours ago
 Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.