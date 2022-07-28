CEO WSSC Mardan inspects sanitation activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Mardan, Engineer Amir Khan on Thursday visited various Union Councils of the city during heavy rains and inspected the ongoing sanitation activities.

Manager Municipal Services Engineer Muhammad Khalil Akbar were also present during the visit said a presser release.

He visited College Chowk, Police lines road Khawaja gunj Bazar, Shahidanu Bazar and said the company is providing all possible facilities to the citizens in the available resources.

Chief Executive Officer Engineer Amir Khan also directed the concerned staff to further improve the sanitation arrangements in urban Mardan.

During his visit he met with shopkeepers and traders and appealed the citizens to hand over the garbage from shops and markets to the company's sanitation staff at specified times in order to control and avoid spreading the garbage in Mardan city.

He said that the government has approved the Water Act and amended the Local Government Act under which legal action would be taken against dumping and throwing of garbage at undesignated places, and wastage of water.