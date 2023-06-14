(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Abbottabad Engineer Rehan Yousuf Wednesday has cancelled the vacations of staff members during the eve of Eid-ul-Adha and he himself will supervise the operation.

The decision was made in a meeting of heads of the departments of WSSCA, spokesperson Omar Sawati informed the media.

According to details, a meeting was convened under the chairmanship of the CEO of WSSCA regarding cleanliness and water supply during Eid-ul-Adha.

The heads of various departments participated in the meeting. The CEO canceled the vacations of all operational staff to ensure the timely disposal of sacrificial animal waste and uninterrupted water supply to the citizens during Eid-ul-Adha.

He also instructed for necessary maintenance of vehicles and other machinery before Eid, emphasizing the cooperation of citizens in keeping the city clean as done during the previous years.

In the meeting, Deputy Manager Solid Waste Management Engineer Javed Abbasi gave a detailed briefing on the preparations and requirements of operations.

The WSSC spokesperson informed about the designated locations for the disposal of sacrificial animal waste and the distribution of designated bags in all union councils through the media department.

He said that banners will be placed at 130 designated locations, and pamphlets and posters will be distributed for public awareness, urging citizens to dispose of waste only at selected locations.

Omer Swati said that WSSCA will remain in contact with stakeholders before, and during operations and special requests will be made to the religious scholars to emphasize in Friday sermons and Eid-ul-Adha speeches about the importance of disposing of sacrificial animal waste at designated places, the significance of cleanliness, water conservation, and cooperation with WSSCA staff, adding he said.