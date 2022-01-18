UrduPoint.com

CEO-WSSCM Inspects Cleanliness Activities In Mardan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2022 | 06:42 PM

CEO-WSSCM inspects cleanliness activities in Mardan

Chief Executive Officer Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan Engineer Amir Khan Tuesday visited various union councils of the city during heavy rains and inspected the ongoing cleanliness activities there

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan Engineer Amir Khan Tuesday visited various union councils of the city during heavy rains and inspected the ongoing cleanliness activities there.

He informed the concerned officials about the facilities being provided by the company. Assistant Manager Solid Waste Management Muhammad Ishaq was also present during the visit.

Chief Executive Officer Engineer Amir Khan also directed the concerned authorities to further improve the sanitation arrangements in urban Mardan.

During his visit he met shopkeepers and traders and appealed to the citizens to hand over the garbage from shops and markets to the company's sanitation staff at specified times in order to control and avoid spreading the garbage in Mardan city.

He said that the government has approved the Water Act and amended the Local Government Act under which legal action would be taken against dumping and throwing of garbage at undesignated places, and wastage of water.

Engineer Amir Khan said that the department will use all available resources to make Mardan clean and a model city. Citizens Liaison Cell team has been mobilized to create awareness and sensitize the citizens about cleanliness.

Related Topics

Water Company Visit Mardan Market All From Government Rains

Recent Stories

President for collective efforts to eliminate TB

President for collective efforts to eliminate TB

57 seconds ago
 Biden's Administration More Realistic About Situat ..

Biden's Administration More Realistic About Situation Around Ukraine - Lavrov

59 seconds ago
 'Robust' oil demand to overcome Omicron threat: OP ..

'Robust' oil demand to overcome Omicron threat: OPEC

1 minute ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 18 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 18 Jan 2022

1 minute ago
 UN will try to keep Tonga Covid-free in relief eff ..

UN will try to keep Tonga Covid-free in relief effort

1 hour ago
 Ten killed by floods in Madagascar capital

Ten killed by floods in Madagascar capital

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.