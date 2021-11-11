UrduPoint.com

CEO WSSP Gives Appointment Letters Under Minority Quota

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 05:00 PM

CEO WSSP gives appointment letters under minority quota

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Water and Sanitation Services Company Peshawar (WSSP), Hassan Nasir on Thursday handed over appointment letters to 50 people under the minority quota.

He welcomed the newly inducted employees under minority quota in a ceremony arranged for awarding offer letters.

The CEO said"Presently 40 percent employees of WSSP are from minority community which shows that it is offering equal job opportunities to all people."He appreciated important role and hard-work of minorities to keep the provincial metropolitan neat and clean.

