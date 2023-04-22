UrduPoint.com

CEO WSSP Inspects 2,250 Workers Deputed In Eid Holiday To Maintain Cleanliness

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2023 | 05:50 PM

CEO WSSP inspects 2,250 workers deputed in Eid holiday to maintain cleanliness

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :About 2,250 staff members of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) and WSSC-Mardan were busy providing cleaning services to people during Eidul Fitr and appealed to people to cooperate with workers.

Chief Executive WSSP Dr Hassan Nasir visited different field spots and shared Eid greetings with staff members. He distributed sweets and paid tribute to them for working on Eid days.

He was briefed that more than 2,000 staff members were taking part in Eid Cleanliness Operation including 550 workers assigned the duties of providing clean drinking water to people.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed concerned staff to maintain a neat and clean atmosphere with dedication and all available resources would be utilized to achieve the goal of clean healthier Peshawar during Eid holidays.

He also urged people to contact toll-free number 1334 in case of interrupted water supply, and poor sanitation. He said all the staff members working on Eid days would be given overtime that would equal to three-day basic pay.

Similarly, General Manager WSSC-Mardan Mohammad Khalil Akbar visited different areas of the city and reviewed Eid cleanliness operation. He met with deputed staff and directed them to leave no stone unturned for providing clean environment to people.

Talking to reporters, Khalil Akbar informed that more than 240 workers along with 52 vehicles participated in Eid cleanliness operation. He said that till yet more than 220-ton garbage were collected across the district Mardan.

