CEOs Conference Decides To Hold Dec Test On Education Board Pattern

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2023 | 11:55 PM

A conference of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of education, chaired by the Secretary of School Education South Punjab Dr. Ubaidullah Khokhar, decided to hold December tests every year on the pattern of education boards before final examinations to improve students’ performance

The conference discussed matters pertaining to meeting students' enrollment targets, examination emergencies, preparation for final examinations, installation of solar panels at schools, and other issues in Threadbare.

CEOs education from south Punjab districts besides additional secretary Khawaja Mazhar ul Haq, deputy secretary Saif Ur Rahman Khan, section officers Hina Chaudhry, and Quratul Ain Khan, DPI (Secondary) south Punjab Zahida Batool, officials from the energy department and PMIU were present.

Ubaidullah Khokhar said that Dec test would be helpful in evaluating the performance of schools, and students.

He ordered that instructions must be complied with under examination emergency policy to meet enrollment targets.

He said that these tests would be held on the pattern followed by the Multan education board. Dr. Ubaidullah asked all CEOs to instruct teachers to prepare and plan lectures in accordance with the needs of the students and head teachers must ensure to keep the parents on board and hold parents-teachers meetings regularly.

Officials also discussed the performance of Subh-e-Nau and Transgenders schools and ways to improve these further.

Energy department officials gave a briefing to the secretary on the status of the installation of solar panels in government schools and distribution while PMIU officials briefed the conference on ECE classrooms and other initiatives.

