CEOs DHAs Directed To Sensitize Masses About Congo Fever

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2022 | 10:11 PM

South Punjab health department has issued directives to all the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and District Health Officers (DHOs) to sensitize people on how to stay safe against Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) observing that environmental conditions were conducive and may cause its surge

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :South Punjab health department has issued directives to all the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and District Health Officers (DHOs) to sensitize people on how to stay safe against Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) observing that environmental conditions were conducive and may cause its surge.

In a letter to all CEOs and DHOs in south Punjab, authorities said, a set of guidelines issued with the letter must be adhered and enforced. Guidelines must be disseminated to public and the hospitals.

Officials were further told to ensure tick-free cattle markets in their respective districts with support of livestock department and urged people to buy only tick-free animals.

Public health safety measures be adopted throughout the province and situation be monitored carefully and constantly to avoid any undesirable situation.

The advisory on CCHF be circulated to all public and private hospitals and suspected cases be isolated and monitored, the order saidOfficials were further directed to ensure timely investigations, sample collection and send these to NIH Islamabad laboratory for confirmation.

Autorities further directed health officials to ensure real time entries in reports and asked them to send epedimiological investigations report of outbreak, if any, immediately to cchealthsouthpunjab@gmail.com, officials said.

