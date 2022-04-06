CEOs of DEA reviewed advancement in mock examination

A meeting of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of District Education Authority (DEA) of South Punjab reviewed advancement on mock examination and students profile besides students council in private schools

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :A meeting of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of District Education Authority (DEA) of South Punjab reviewed advancement on mock examination and students profile besides students council in private schools.

Chaired by Additional Secretary, Atta Ul Haq, the meeting took stock of the mock examination, students profile preparation and other initiatives of Secretary School education South Punjab Dr Ehtisham Anwar.

He asked CEOs to follow the direction of the secretary in letter &spririt.

Mr Haq directed them to make monthly Roshani magazine in libraries of the school to inculcate love of literature among students.

The head teachers should keep in touch with parents till the boards examination for good results of students, he concluded.