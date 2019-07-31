UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEOs Of Discos Asked To Remain In HQs During Rain Spell

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 05:58 PM

CEOs of Discos asked to remain in HQs during rain spell

The Power Division has directed Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of all distribution companies to remain in their headquarters during the current rain spell

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The Power Division has directed Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of all distribution companies to remain in their headquarters during the current rain spell.

Power Division's Spokesman Zafar Yab Khan, in a tweet, said CEOs of all Discos had been directed to take permission before leaving their offices and ensure their presence in headquarters during the ongoing rain spell.

The Power Division had also asked the companies to take all necessary measures in view of the ongoing wet spell.

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

Founding AJK President Sardar Ibrahim Khan rememb ..

8 seconds ago

Austria to provide 2.5 mln Euros worth of aid to M ..

12 seconds ago

Relatives allowed to meet prisoners on Aug.12 to g ..

13 seconds ago

ICRC, Minister discuss orientation sessions for Pa ..

16 seconds ago

Three-year-old in China survives six-storey fall

13 minutes ago

Minister urges people to purchase locally manufact ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.