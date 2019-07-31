CEOs of Discos asked to remain in HQs during rain spell

The Power Division has directed Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of all distribution companies to remain in their headquarters during the current rain spell

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The Power Division has directed Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of all distribution companies to remain in their headquarters during the current rain spell.

Power Division's Spokesman Zafar Yab Khan, in a tweet, said CEOs of all Discos had been directed to take permission before leaving their offices and ensure their presence in headquarters during the ongoing rain spell.

The Power Division had also asked the companies to take all necessary measures in view of the ongoing wet spell.