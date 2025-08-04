Open Menu

Ceremonies Held To Mark Police Martys Day In Lodhran

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 09:25 PM

Ceremonies held to mark Police Martys Day in Lodhran

In observance of Police Martyrs' Day, the Lodhran Police organized a series of solemn and dignified ceremonies across the district to pay tribute to the martyrs and honor their families

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) In observance of Police Martyrs' Day, the Lodhran Police organized a series of solemn and dignified ceremonies across the district to pay tribute to the martyrs and honor their families.

he events aimed at recognizing the ultimate sacrifices made by police personnel in the line of duty.

The day commenced with Quran recitation at the DPO Office, attended by police officers and personnel. A collective prayer was offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs. SP Investigation Muhammad Akram Khan Niazi was also present on the occasion.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Police Martyrs’ Monument where DPO Capt. (R) Ali Bin Tariq and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir laid floral wreaths, offered Fateha, and paid homage to martyrs. A smartly turned-out police contingent presented a formal salute.

Family members of martyrs, surviving officers (Ghazis), district officials, police officers, and other dignitaries participated in the ceremony.

Later, a special event was held at the DPO office in honor of the martyrs’ families and Ghazis.

During the event, land ownership documents and gifts were distributed among the families of the martyrs, while commendation shields and appreciation gifts were awarded to the Ghazis. A lunch was hosted in their honor.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Capt. (R) Ali Bin Tariq stated, "Our martyrs are the pride of the nation. They rendered sacrifices for maintaining law and order in the country. The police department stood firmly with the families of our heroes and will never leave them alone."

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir emphasized the collective responsibility to honor the martyrs' families, adding, "The district administration is fully committed to supporting the heirs of our brave sons. The nation is forever indebted to their sacrifices."

The DPO also shared that Lodhran district is home to 16 police martyrs and 13 Ghazis — symbols of courage, commitment, and sacrifice — whose services would always be remembered.

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

4 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

5 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

6 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

6 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

6 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

7 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

7 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

7 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

7 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

7 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan