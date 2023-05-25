Ceremonies held to mark 'Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan

Several commemorative ceremonies were held in various towns of district Attock on Thursday to mark Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan (Martyrs Reverence Day) in remembrance of the courageous heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend the motherland

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Several commemorative ceremonies were held in various towns of district Attock on Thursday to mark Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan (Martyrs Reverence Day) in remembrance of the courageous heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend the motherland.

Quran khwani and prayers were organized besides the visit of the high officials to the graves of martyrs and their respective families.

In the ceremony, students of various educational institutions presented tableau, songs and speeches expressing their love and devotion to the armed forces.

In their speeches, officials have paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the nation, who sacrificed their lives while defending Pakistan.

Speaking on this occasion, DC Attock said the nation is observing 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan', to pay rich tribute to the martyrs who laid their lives while protecting the motherland and its people.

Speaking on this occasion additional deputy commissioner Adnan Anjum Raja has said that the gathering aimed to serve as a platform for the nation to honour the courageous heroes and their indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication. Martyrs of the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Frontier Corps, Frontier Constabulary and other law enforcement agencies will be remembered.

Later, deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza visited the mausoleum of Captain Syed Isfandiar Bukhari as well as the Martyr Police Memorial, laid flowers and offered prayers. Similarly, functions were also held in Hazro from Changaiz Khan Group, in Fatehjang, Hassanabdal, Jand and Pindigheb from TMAs.