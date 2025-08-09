Ceremonies Held To Pay Tribute To Martyrs
Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 10:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The district administration on Saturday organized a series of ceremonies across the city to pay glowing
tribute to the martyrs of Operation Ma'raka-e-Haq.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Saif led the commemorative events.
He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner City Abdul Sami Sheikh, CEO District Council
Muhammad Azhar, and CEO Municipal Corporation Iqbal Khan.
Member of Provincial Assembly Maqsooda Ansari also participated in the ceremony and paid rich
tribute to the martys.
As part of the commemorations, children lit candles and participated in illuminations at key city locations,
including Chungi No 14, Ghanta Ghar Chowk, Kutchery Chowk, and Chungi No 6.
Earlier, Fateha was offered at Yadgare-Shuhada' (Martyrs' Memorial) and paid rich tribute
to the martys.
Speaking on the occasion, ADCG Muhammad Saif said that the sacrifices of the martyrs
would always be remembered. Those who rendered their lives for the country are the pride
of our nation."
