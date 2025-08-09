Open Menu

Ceremonies Held To Pay Tribute To Martyrs

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Ceremonies held to pay tribute to martyrs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The district administration on Saturday organized a series of ceremonies across the city to pay glowing

tribute to the martyrs of Operation Ma'raka-e-Haq.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Saif led the commemorative events.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner City Abdul Sami Sheikh, CEO District Council

Muhammad Azhar, and CEO Municipal Corporation Iqbal Khan.

Member of Provincial Assembly Maqsooda Ansari also participated in the ceremony and paid rich

tribute to the martys.

As part of the commemorations, children lit candles and participated in illuminations at key city locations,

including Chungi No 14, Ghanta Ghar Chowk, Kutchery Chowk, and Chungi No 6.

Earlier, Fateha was offered at Yadgare-Shuhada' (Martyrs' Memorial) and paid rich tribute

to the martys.

Speaking on the occasion, ADCG Muhammad Saif said that the sacrifices of the martyrs

would always be remembered. Those who rendered their lives for the country are the pride

of our nation."

