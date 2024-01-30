Ceremonies held to remember martyrs of Peshawar Police Lines bomb blast

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Special ceremonies for the recitation of the Al-Quran, the recital of Fatiha, and the commemoration of the martyrs were organized in Kohat on Tuesday in remembrance of the tragedy that occurred at the Peshawar Police Lines.

DPO Kohat Farhan Khan and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sher Akbar Khan participated particularly in the martyrs' memorial service.

The RPO and DPO paid a salute and presented flowers at the Martyrs Memorial at Police Lines as well.

On this occasion, , there was also recitation of the Al-Qur'an and Fatiha in the police line for the martyrs.

It will always be remembered that on this day last year, a suicide bombing at the Peshawar Police Lines mosque claimed the lives of numerous police officers.

