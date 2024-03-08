Ceremonies mark Women’s Day in Faisalabad

‘International Women’s Day’ was widely observed by different government departments, NGOs, and political parties here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) ‘International Women’s Day’ was widely observed by different government departments, NGOs, and political parties here on Friday.

Several ceremonies in connection with the day were held in different parts of the city.

The Social Welfare Department and Bait-ul-Maal held a ceremony at the Social Welfare Complex which was addressed by the Director Social Welfare Khalida Rafique, Deputy Director Amina Alam and other officers.

Different programs ---handicrafts, dresses, fun for kids, cultural shows, calligraphy, jewelry, food court, Skin care camp were also part of the ceremony.

International Women’s Day’ was also observed by the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Human Rights Center for Women at the local office. Manager of the center, Kanwal Shahzadi, presided over the function while Social Welfare Officer Sanam Zahra, Law Officer Zahid Ali Shakir, and women from civil society participated.

Manager Kanwal Shahzadi highlighted the measures taken for protection of women rights and also held detailed discussion on ‘Nikkah and Haq Mahr’.

They also held a walk in which participants carried banners and placards to highlight the day.

The district population welfare department arranged a function in collaboration with the District Health Authority, NGO (Mery Tops Society) to mark the day.

Population Welfare Officer Tayyba Azam Khan said that the government was taking dynamic measures as welfare of women is an objective.

The CEO health also highlighted various welfare and development initiatives taken for women at the district level and said that it is important for women to be aware of their rights.

A cake-cutting ceremony to mark the day was also held at Lyallpur Museum in which a large number of women and students participated.

Director Lyallpur Museum Khurshid Jeelani while presenting tribute to women said that they were an important part of our society and their participation in every sector is the reason for achieving development.

He said that as men, we should accompany women in the journey of development.

A cake was also cut at Darul Aman. Women at the center cut the cake. Superintendent Sifia Rizwan said that protection of women rights is a priority.

Jamaat-e-Islami also held a rally from Chiniot Bazar to Clock Tower Chowk. District Nazima Dr Fehmida Ilyas led the walk. JI women office-bearers including Bushra Sadiqa, Fariha Kashif, Nasar ul islam, and women from different walks of life participated in the rally.