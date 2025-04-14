Ceremonies Organized To Celebrate “Punjab Culture Day”
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 01:30 PM
NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, various ceremonies on Monday organized on official level in the district to celebrate “Punjab Culture Day” to promote the province’s culture.
Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Shabbir Hussain Butt, Assistant Commissioner, City Iqra Mubeen and other high ups of the district administration wore traditional Punjabi dresses in the ceremonies .
