Ceremonies to be arranged at historical places under Ahya-e-Peshawar Plan: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Revenue, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Thursday said that traditional ceremonies would be held at all historic places for restoration of remarkable importance of the provincial metropolis.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on 'Ahya-e-Peshawar Plan' held here to review arrangements for holding of these traditional ceremonies.

He said that all important places would be opened for people and visitors to give boost to tourism.

He said that Jashn-e-Khyber would also be held in spring season and several other functions would be organized by inviting historians, scholars and other invitees from across the country.

On the occasion, the minister directed all the concerned quarters to ensure arrangements for all the events focusing on administrative affairs for successful holding of historic Jashn-e-Khyber in Peshawar.