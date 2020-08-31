UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ceremonies To Be Held On Defence Day

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:55 PM

Ceremonies to be held on Defence Day

The Defensc Day will be observed in the division on September 6 (Sunday) with national zeal and zest to pay tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The Defensc Day will be observed in the division on September 6 (Sunday) with national zeal and zest to pay tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan.

A spokesman for divisional administration on Monday said various programmes would be held in four districts of the division to express love and solidarity with the families of martyrs of the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Police and others.

He said that main ceremonies would be held at District Headquarters level in which families of the martyrs would be invited, adding that Quran Khawani would be held for the martyrs and wreaths will be laid on the monuments of Shuhda and Fateha would be offered.

He said roads, intersections and other public places would be decorated with banners/steamerspertaining pictures of the martyrs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Rangers Police Martyrs Shaheed September Sunday Love

Recent Stories

Attock again witness upward trend in COVID-19 posi ..

45 seconds ago

Over 130 Law Enforcement Officers Injured During P ..

46 seconds ago

Chief Minister Sindh participates in Ashura proces ..

48 seconds ago

Online edition of Littler Art's 12th Int'l Film Fe ..

51 seconds ago

KP to establish excise police stations, courts und ..

6 minutes ago

KP CS directs administrative secretaries for fair, ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.