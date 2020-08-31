Ceremonies to be held on Defence Day

The Defensc Day will be observed in the division on September 6 (Sunday) with national zeal and zest to pay tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The Defensc Day will be observed in the division on September 6 (Sunday) with national zeal and zest to pay tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan.

A spokesman for divisional administration on Monday said various programmes would be held in four districts of the division to express love and solidarity with the families of martyrs of the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Police and others.

He said that main ceremonies would be held at District Headquarters level in which families of the martyrs would be invited, adding that Quran Khawani would be held for the martyrs and wreaths will be laid on the monuments of Shuhda and Fateha would be offered.

He said roads, intersections and other public places would be decorated with banners/steamerspertaining pictures of the martyrs.