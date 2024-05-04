Ceremony Arranged In Sargodha On International Firefighters Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2024 | 09:11 PM
Like in other parts of the world, the Rescue-1122 also marked the International Firefighters Day in Sargodha, here on Saturday and paid tribute to all those associated with the noble cause as professional firefighters
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Like in other parts of the world, the Rescue-1122 also marked the International Firefighters Day in Sargodha, here on Saturday and paid tribute to all those associated with the noble cause as professional firefighters.
In Sargodha, District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah arranged a ceremony.
He saluted his veteran firefighters on the International Day and paid rich tribute to all those associated with the noble profession.
He told the gathering that Rescue-1122 had provided services in more than 5,000 different fire incidents in Sargodha so far. He said Rescue-1122 had the latest firefighting equipment, adding that it would ensure provision of rescue and fire-fighting services to public during any emergencies.
Recent Stories
CPO orders prompt legal relief to masses
Football: German Bundesliga results
NTUF granted patent for Innovative Multilayered Natural Fiber Composite Helmet
Scholz says attacks on deputies 'threaten' democracy
Arsenal sink Bournemouth to move four points clear in title race
New industrial policy to be announced soon: Rana Tanveer
Narvaez beats favourite Pogacar to opening Giro stage
Football: German Bundesliga table
Zahir Shah inspects wheat godown in Mardan
Cyclone bears down on flood-hit Kenya, Tanzania
Newly appointed Governor KP takes oath
Deputy PM Dar meets Kuwaiti Foreign Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CPO orders prompt legal relief to masses1 minute ago
-
Zahir Shah inspects wheat godown in Mardan1 minute ago
-
Newly appointed Governor KP takes oath11 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM Dar meets Kuwaiti Foreign Minister22 minutes ago
-
1st Women's Library with govt-private partnership inaugurated11 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 observes Firefighters Day1 minute ago
-
Police arrests drug peddler, recover marijuana1 minute ago
-
Haji Ghulam Ali left Governor House for private residence1 minute ago
-
CM Maryam inaugurates 'Medicine Free Home Delivery' project1 minute ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road mishap52 seconds ago
-
Qaiser inaugurates Free Zone agriculture park in Gwadar54 seconds ago
-
Musadik underlines need to boost country's exports55 seconds ago