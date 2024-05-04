Open Menu

Ceremony Arranged In Sargodha On International Firefighters Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2024 | 09:11 PM

Like in other parts of the world, the Rescue-1122 also marked the International Firefighters Day in Sargodha, here on Saturday and paid tribute to all those associated with the noble cause as professional firefighters

In Sargodha, District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah arranged a ceremony.

He saluted his veteran firefighters on the International Day and paid rich tribute to all those associated with the noble profession.

He told the gathering that Rescue-1122 had provided services in more than 5,000 different fire incidents in Sargodha so far. He said Rescue-1122 had the latest firefighting equipment, adding that it would ensure provision of rescue and fire-fighting services to public during any emergencies.

