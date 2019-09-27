UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ceremony At Bait-ul-Maal Office Held

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 10:40 AM

Ceremony at Bait-ul-Maal office held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :A ceremony was held at Bait-ul-Maal Bahawalpur office where children participated in different activities.

According to a press release issued here, Green Club Bahawalpur and Bait-ul-Maal Bahawalpur jointly organized a ceremony at Bait-ul-Maal Bahawalpur office.

The ceremony was attended by several personalities including Chairman, Green Club, Adeel Aslam, Chairperson, Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA), Ms. Shehla Ehsan, Vice Chairperson, Chief Minister Complaint Cell, Ms. Rabia Malik, Deputy Secretary Information, Insaaf sports and Cultural Wing, Ms. Qureshi and others.

Children including girls and boys participated in different activities in the ceremony. Later, the children were given prizes.

