Ceremony at Kinnaird College marks International White Cane Safety Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the occasion of World White Cane Safety Day, the International Day of Visually Impaired Citizens, a special event was held at Kinnaird College, in which special students of the college performed a beautiful song

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) On the occasion of World White Cane Safety Day, the International Day of Visually Impaired Citizens, a special event was held at Kinnaird College, in which special students of the college performed a beautiful song.

The purpose of World White Cane Safety Day is to make all citizens aware of the special conditions of citizens struggling with vision problems and their support needs so that all members of the society do not feel any inferiority to special citizens in meeting their special needs. Without support.

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat also participated in the World White Cane Safety Day event, that aimed at appreciating the abilities of visually impaired people and their spirit of self-reliance despite their visual impairment.

Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat speaking at the event said that visually impaired students are the future of Pakistan. Mentioning his long association with his Kinnaird College, he said that special students of this college can also dream of becoming Education Minister one day. He said that the universities of Pakistan can also be among the best universities in the world.

Rana Sikandar Hayat said that if only hope is given to special children, they can become anything.

They can do anything if they get opportunities. Special students of this college can also bring revolution in special education by bringing new thoughts in this sector.

He said that other universities should also learn from the support system for visually impaired students and other special students in Kinnaird College.

Rana Sikandar Hayat said that now Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is giving scholarships to six times more students than all the students of Kinnaird College every year.

If these girls have to get medical or even more expensive education, then the government will also bear the cost of their education, the minister said adding children from families with monthly income of up to three lakh rupees can apply to get this scholarship.

I can say that next year all the girls of Kinnaird College will be sending back the fees to the Vice Chancellor and these girls will not have to pay a single rupee of fees till the end of their studies.

Rana Sikandar Hayat said that Kinnaird College has built a special auditorium for its Special girl students where they can learn openly to develop their skills. He asked the administration to send a list of all the support equipment required for special girls, and that should be sent as the government will provide it.

Principal Dr. Iram Anjum On this occasion, said that the purpose of organizing the event is to pay tribute to the independence, self-reliance and determination of visually impaired people.

Visually impaired Assistant Commissioner Mubashir Shahzad said that disability is one of the colors of Allah, we need to change our thinking. Mubashir Shahzad is also a poet. He presented his poem and got a good response from the audience.

The organiser of the event, a Kinnaird College lecturer, said on this occasion that facilities are not provided to special students in educational institutions. .They have come forward like bright stars. The purpose of this event is to show that special children can perform at their best if only given kindness and support.