UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ceremony For Attock Corona Tiger Force On Monday

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 04:40 PM

Ceremony for Attock Corona Tiger Force on Monday

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) ::A ceremony in connection with establishment of the Corona Tiger Force in Attock district will be held on Monday, May 18 at Mahria Marqi Attock.

According to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf local leaders, Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, Punjab Minister for Finance Malik Muhammad Anwar, Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, spokesperson for the Punjab government and PTI District President Qazi Ahmad Akbar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Annan Qamar and other elected leaders would attend the ceremony, added the sources.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Attock May

Recent Stories

Oman registers 157 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st Media Forum of OIC News Ag ..

14 hours ago

UAE distributes Eid clothes in Yemen&#039;s Shabwa

16 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.