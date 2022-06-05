UrduPoint.com

Ceremony For Baba Pervaiz Chishti's Collection 'Saleeb-e-Sukhan' Held

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Ceremony for Baba Pervaiz Chishti's collection 'Saleeb-e-Sukhan' held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :A ceremony was held here at Nisar Usmani Auditorium of the Lahore Press Club on Sunday in connection with the launch of Baba Pervaiz Chishti's collection 'Saleeb-e-Sukhan.

LPC's Literary Committee organised the ceremony to pay homage to senior journalist, poet, writer and intellectual Baba Chishti by launching his collection.

The event was presided over by senior journalist Hussain Naqi. LPC President Azam Chaudhry, Secretary Abdul Majeed Sajid, Director General Punjab Institute of Language, Arts and Culture Dr. Sughra Sadaf, senior journalist Suhail Warraich, former president LPC Arshad Ansari were special guests at the ceremony.

Hussain Naqi told the ceremony that the collection of Baba Pervaiz Chishti tells political history of our times. In order to know the facts of history and the past, one must study Saleeb-e-Sukhan.

Senior journalist Suhail Warraich said that Baba Chishti introduced new dimensions in reporting and the new-comers of the field followed him.

Secretary Lahore Press Club Abdul Majeed Sajid said that the Literary Committee was carrying forward the traditions of the Press Club by organising that event. He congratulated the committee for launching a book which must be seen as a reference book for journalists.

Arshad Ansari, Dr. Sughra Sadaf, senior journalists Chaudhry Khadim Hussain, Taseer Mustafa, Javed Siddiqui and Allama Siddique Azhar, Naveed Chaudhry, Dr. Ghaffar Shehzad and Dr. Shahida Dilawar Shah discussed in detail the collection of Baba Pervaiz Chishti and his personality.

Family members of Baba Chishti were also present.

