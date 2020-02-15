Ceremony for distribution of health cards is underway in Lahore

(@fidahassanain)

PM Imran Khan is addressing the ceremony at Punjab Governor House.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2020) The ceremony for distribution of health cards among the citizens is under way at Punjab Governor House.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Health Minister Dr.

Yasmin Rashid, other PTI leaders and supporters are present there at Governor house. Prime Minister Imran Khan will distribute health cards in the ceremony.

According to the details, the health cards will be distributed among seven hundreds thousands families in Punjab and each card carries Rs 7,20,000 annually for every card-holder.