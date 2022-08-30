Ceremony for Pak-Korea Nutrition Center on Sept 2

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :A ground-breaking ceremony of Pak-Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC) to improve child and community nutrition will be held at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad on September 2.

Korean Ambassador Mr Suh Sangpyo will be the chief guest while UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan will be the guest of honour.

According to the Directorate of Planning & Development Director Irfan Abbas, the event will be organized under the aegis of the Faculty of food, Nutrition and Home Sciences, UAF.

The center is being established in collaboration with Korea International CooperationAgency (KOICA), the government of Pakistan, the Higher education Commission (HEC) and theUniversity of Agriculture (UAF).