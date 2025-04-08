Ceremony for promoted police officers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A ceremony in honour of newly 37 promoted police officers was held at the District Police Office.

According to police, a simple ceremony was held at DPO Office Sialkot in honour of 37 officers who were promoted from Assistant Sub-Inspector to Sub-Inspector, Head Constable to Assistant Sub-Inspector and Constable to Head Constable.

In the ceremony, DPO Faisal Shahzad praised the officers for their dedication and hard work, emphasizing that their promotions are a result of their commitment to duty and service to the community.

The DPO encouraged the officers to continue upholding the values of integrity and professionalism in their new roles. The newly promoted officers expressed their gratitude and vowed to continue working diligently in their new roles.