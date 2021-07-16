UrduPoint.com
Ceremony For Rescue Drivers Held

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :An oath-taking ceremony of the sixth short course for rescue drivers was held at the Emergency Services academy here on Friday.

Director General Punjab Emergency Service Department Dr Rizwan Naseer was the chief guest and took the oath from 91 rescuers of different districts of Punjab who completed the short course successfully.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated rescuers and said the Rescue 1122 Punjab had rescued 9.5 million people of emergencies since its inception on October 2004.

The Punjab government through the Rescue Service was providing technical assistance to other provinces for the emergency service, he added.

The DG emphasized that rescue drivers should be careful and ensure the use of masks to protect themselves fromcoronavirus while responding to emergencies. "You are trained and professional responder so you must ensure personal health hygiene and physical fitness to promote healthy and safe culture", he said.

