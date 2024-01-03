Ceremony for retired police superintendent organized

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) A farewell ceremony was held in honour of Atlas Khan who was a superintendent at the DPO office on attaining age of superannuation here on Wednesday.

The farewell party was organized at the DPO office where the DPO Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani presented seveniors to him.

The simple but impressive ceremony was attended by the senior police officials including Syed Kifyat Hussain Zaidi.

Speaking on the occasion, the outgoing superintendent expressed gratitude to the DPO and officials of police for arranging such a splendid party in his honour.

The DPO said that Atlas Khan was a hard-working and dedicated employee who always took care of his colleagues in the office.