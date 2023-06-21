UrduPoint.com

Ceremony For Special Persons Held

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Ceremony for special persons held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :A ceremony was arranged at 'Taleem-e-Balga' Iqbal Colony for special persons with coordination of Blind Empowerment Association of Pakistan here on Wednesday.

The chief guest of the ceremony was Chief Warden Civil Defense Islamabad Maher Shahid Iqbal while former president district bar Adeel Sulehria, Senior president district bar Sadia Huma Sheikh,Senior vice-president Sargodha dry port Dr Attiqa Rehan, former MPA Chaudhary Rizwan Gill, Social Welfare Officer Sana Rauf, disabled persons of the centers and members of care disable welfare society participated in a large number.

Addressing the ceremony, Maher Shahid Iqbal said that the differently abled persons deserving special attention of the society to make them active citizens and in that regard the Blind Empowerment Association of Pakistan was making sincere efforts.

He added full cooperation was being ensured with all the institution that was providing technical training as well as education to special persons.

Former President District Bar Adeel Iqbal Sulehira said that the initiative to conduct training courses for differently abled persons was appreciable under auspicious of the Care Disable Welfare through which these special persons would not only play their positive role in society but also in country' economy.

Later, Maher Shahid Iqbal handed over aid cheques to the heads of the organization for various project on the behalf of the Blind Empowerment Association of Pakistan.

