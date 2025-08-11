Ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal to mark Minority Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) A grand ceremony to mark National Minority Day, organised by the Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Department, was held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, here on Monday.

Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora attended as the chief guest. The event was also graced by Parliamentary Secretary Sonia Asher, Secretary for HR&MA Fareed Ahmed Tarar, minority MPAs Baba Fabulous, Tariq Masih Gill, Shakeela Arthur, and Waseem Sandhu, along with leaders of various faiths, civil society members, diplomats, sports personalities, and a large public gathering.

The ceremony opened with the national anthem and recitations from holy scriptures.

In his welcome address, Secretary Fareed Ahmed Tarar commended the HR&MA Department for organising such a vibrant and inclusive event.

Talking on the occasion, Minister Ramesh Singh Arora said Pakistan is a peace-loving nation but should never be perceived as weak. “We have conveyed to India that disputes can only be resolved through dialogue,” he said, paying tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan for giving India a befitting response. “Anyone casting an evil eye on Pakistan will be made an example.”

Highlighting interfaith unity, he remarked, “Today’s gathering is heartening, people of all religions standing together under one flag. This reflects Pakistan’s true spirit of ‘Unity in Diversity.’”

The minister said the Punjab government is committed to safeguarding minority communities.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, he said, historic initiatives have been introduced, including the issuance of minority cards to 50,000 families, soon to be expanded to 75,000, and scholarships from matriculation to PhD level for minority students. “Since May 10, the Pakistani nation has been more united than ever, ready to face every challenge together,” he added.

Minority MPAs also addressed the audience. Baba Fabulous said Minority Day reaffirms the resolve of minority communities to stand shoulder to shoulder in Pakistan’s progress.

Tariq Masih Gill praised government initiatives, likening the green and white of the national flag to the unity of the nation. Shakeela Arthur noted that the event was proof of peaceful coexistence and equal rights for all religions in Pakistan, while Sonia Asher highlighted that scholarships and minority cards had brought renewed hope to minority communities.

The hall resonated with chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Army Zindabad.” A special documentary prepared by the HR&MA Department was screened, and Minister Arora distributed scholarship cheques to 1,100 students from matriculation to PhD level.

Notable attendees included Additional Secretary Rizwana Naveed, Deputy Secretary Ayesha Yaseen, Olympian Sohail Sisters, and Reverend Dr. Majeed Abel.