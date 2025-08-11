Ceremony Held At Aiwan-e-Iqbal To Mark Minority Day
Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) A grand ceremony to mark National Minority Day, organised by the Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Department, was held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, here on Monday.
Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora attended as the chief guest. The event was also graced by Parliamentary Secretary Sonia Asher, Secretary for HR&MA Fareed Ahmed Tarar, minority MPAs Baba Fabulous, Tariq Masih Gill, Shakeela Arthur, and Waseem Sandhu, along with leaders of various faiths, civil society members, diplomats, sports personalities, and a large public gathering.
The ceremony opened with the national anthem and recitations from holy scriptures.
In his welcome address, Secretary Fareed Ahmed Tarar commended the HR&MA Department for organising such a vibrant and inclusive event.
Talking on the occasion, Minister Ramesh Singh Arora said Pakistan is a peace-loving nation but should never be perceived as weak. “We have conveyed to India that disputes can only be resolved through dialogue,” he said, paying tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan for giving India a befitting response. “Anyone casting an evil eye on Pakistan will be made an example.”
Highlighting interfaith unity, he remarked, “Today’s gathering is heartening, people of all religions standing together under one flag. This reflects Pakistan’s true spirit of ‘Unity in Diversity.’”
The minister said the Punjab government is committed to safeguarding minority communities.
Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, he said, historic initiatives have been introduced, including the issuance of minority cards to 50,000 families, soon to be expanded to 75,000, and scholarships from matriculation to PhD level for minority students. “Since May 10, the Pakistani nation has been more united than ever, ready to face every challenge together,” he added.
Minority MPAs also addressed the audience. Baba Fabulous said Minority Day reaffirms the resolve of minority communities to stand shoulder to shoulder in Pakistan’s progress.
Tariq Masih Gill praised government initiatives, likening the green and white of the national flag to the unity of the nation. Shakeela Arthur noted that the event was proof of peaceful coexistence and equal rights for all religions in Pakistan, while Sonia Asher highlighted that scholarships and minority cards had brought renewed hope to minority communities.
The hall resonated with chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Army Zindabad.” A special documentary prepared by the HR&MA Department was screened, and Minister Arora distributed scholarship cheques to 1,100 students from matriculation to PhD level.
Notable attendees included Additional Secretary Rizwana Naveed, Deputy Secretary Ayesha Yaseen, Olympian Sohail Sisters, and Reverend Dr. Majeed Abel.
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tou ..
ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail ..
PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points
UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League over rape allegations
ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive Arab development
Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advisory Issued for Punjab
PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors to UAE , Russia
Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to release on August 29
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day
UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach
Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Husband arrested for brutally killing wife in Kirri Khaisour area52 seconds ago
-
Gillani announces formation of Parliamentary Caucus on Minorities in Senate55 seconds ago
-
Sindh government’s announcement to celebrate two weeks of “Marka e Haq”58 seconds ago
-
Commissioner reviews Independence Day preparations1 minute ago
-
KP govt to arrange independence day concert, fire work1 minute ago
-
Bakht Kakar urges citizens to honor freedom with unity, dignity patriotism1 minute ago
-
DC inaugurates health camp1 minute ago
-
Ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal to mark Minority Day1 minute ago
-
G-TCD holds awareness campaign on rainwater harvesting in Taxila11 minutes ago
-
Independence Day Celebrations Underway at Sindh University11 minutes ago
-
DSP Headquarters reviews security arrangements for peaceful observance of Chehlum11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands tall on Int'l stage with renewed honor: Aleem Khan11 minutes ago