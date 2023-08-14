Ceremony held at Atif Shaheed Park on Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration organized the main event in connection with the 76th Independence Day here at Atif Shaheed Park on Monday.

The flag was hoisted and the national anthem was played, after which school children presented tableaus, songs and speeches.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad, Station Commander Brigadier Atif Hafeez Anjum, CMP Commandant Brigadier Usman Farooq Janjua, officials of district administration, government departments and Pakistan Army, businessmen, peace committee members, local dignitaries, media representatives and a large number of people.

Addressing the ceremony, the commissioner said that freedom was a great blessing and the living nations never compromise on their freedom and dignity.

"You all know the countless sacrifices made by our forefathers to achieve this freedom and as a result of those sacrifices we are breathing in a free country today. I appreciate the sacrifices of Pakistan forces and law enforcement agencies for protection of the motherland which could not be forgotten," the commissioner said and added that the living nations always remember their martyrs.

He said "we should also promote unity, brotherhood and brotherhood in the society along with the celebration of Independence Day in befitting manner.

On this occasion, Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Zafarul islam appreciated all the relevant departments saying, they have used their efforts to celebrate the Independence Day and provided facilities to the people in this regard.

Similarly, he said, the steps were taken by the police department to ensure security plan and peaceful conduct of the Independence Day.

The peaceful conduct of the recent Muharram al-Haram shows that all the citizens of Dera Ismail Khan were peace-loving.

The commissioner also praised the performance of the school children and their great love and passion for the country and the hard work of the teachers.