Ceremony held at Child Protection Bureau Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Child Protection Bureau Bahawalpur organized a ceremony at the bureau’s premises to encourage the children living there.

According to a press release issued here, the Commissioner of the Federal board of Revenue, Ghulam Sarwar Shah was the chief guest of the ceremony.

He delivered gifts to the children living in the Child Protection Bureau’s building.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Child Protection Bureau had been playing a remarkable role in the provision of safety to children, especially those who were homeless.

He expressed his satisfaction that children living at Child Protection Burea were being equipped with education, knowledge and skills.

Earlier, the District Officer of, the Child Protection Bureau, Ms Noshaba Malik put light on the role of the Child Protection Bureau.

The ceremony was also attended by Dr. Saba and Dr. Saqib.