Open Menu

Ceremony Held At Child Protection Bureau Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Ceremony held at Child Protection Bureau Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Child Protection Bureau Bahawalpur organized a ceremony at the bureau’s premises to encourage the children living there.

According to a press release issued here, the Commissioner of the Federal board of Revenue, Ghulam Sarwar Shah was the chief guest of the ceremony.

He delivered gifts to the children living in the Child Protection Bureau’s building.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Child Protection Bureau had been playing a remarkable role in the provision of safety to children, especially those who were homeless.

He expressed his satisfaction that children living at Child Protection Burea were being equipped with education, knowledge and skills.

Earlier, the District Officer of, the Child Protection Bureau, Ms Noshaba Malik put light on the role of the Child Protection Bureau.

The ceremony was also attended by Dr. Saba and Dr. Saqib.

Related Topics

Education Bahawalpur FBR

Recent Stories

Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrep ..

Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Nation ..

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Municipal staff protest against non-payment of sal ..

Municipal staff protest against non-payment of salaries

12 hours ago
 US 'strongly condemns' N. Korean space launch

US 'strongly condemns' N. Korean space launch

12 hours ago
 Nearly 375,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since No ..

Nearly 375,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since Nov 1: UN

12 hours ago
Xi calls for 'international peace conference' on I ..

Xi calls for 'international peace conference' on Israel-Hamas conflict

12 hours ago
 25 undocumented foreigners among 228,785 people re ..

25 undocumented foreigners among 228,785 people repatriated through Torkham bord ..

12 hours ago
 Jamal Shah reiterates to launch Virsa Channel to a ..

Jamal Shah reiterates to launch Virsa Channel to air dramas in local languages

12 hours ago
 Stampede kills 37 during Congo army recruitment dr ..

Stampede kills 37 during Congo army recruitment drive

12 hours ago
 IED blast martyr Sepoy Shahzeb laid to rest with f ..

IED blast martyr Sepoy Shahzeb laid to rest with full military honour

12 hours ago
 UK rolls out red carpet for South Korean president ..

UK rolls out red carpet for South Korean president's state visit

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan