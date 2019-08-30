UrduPoint.com
Ceremony Held At CPO To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 11:55 PM

A ceremony to express solidarity with Kashmiris of Indian occupied Kashmir was held at central police office here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :A ceremony to express solidarity with Kashmiris of Indian occupied Kashmir was held at central police office here on Friday.

Additional IGPs, DIGs and AIGs along with other senior officers and employees took part in it.

National anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were played whereas special Dua was also offered.

In the ceremony, sacrifices of Kashmiris and their courage were acknowledged and officers said they condemned Indian brutalities and atrocities on kashmiris.

They said that state terrorism and brutalities of Indian forces could not defeat courage of kashmiris and sacrifices of kashmiris would not go waste.

Inspector General police Punjab Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan expressed pleasure for making foolproof security arrangements during rallies in the province.

