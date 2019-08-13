Ceremony held at Dar-ul-Amaan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Dar-ul-Amaan organized a ceremony in connection with celebration of National Independence Day where women and children were also presented gifts.

According to a press release issued here, Deputy Director, Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal, Ms. Saher Siddiquea, Superintendent, Dar-ul-Atfaal, Ms.

Tahira Rasheed, Social Welfare Officer, Nigehban Center, Noor-ul-Aain and other officials attended the ceremony.

Children sang national songs in connection with celebrations of National Independence Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Saher Siddiquea said that nations remembered their national independence days. She said that Pakistani nation had been celebrating National Independence Day with zeal and passion.