UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ceremony Held At Dar-ul-Amaan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 03:40 PM

Ceremony held at Dar-ul-Amaan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Dar-ul-Amaan organized a ceremony in connection with celebration of National Independence Day where women and children were also presented gifts.

According to a press release issued here, Deputy Director, Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal, Ms. Saher Siddiquea, Superintendent, Dar-ul-Atfaal, Ms.

Tahira Rasheed, Social Welfare Officer, Nigehban Center, Noor-ul-Aain and other officials attended the ceremony.

Children sang national songs in connection with celebrations of National Independence Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Saher Siddiquea said that nations remembered their national independence days. She said that Pakistani nation had been celebrating National Independence Day with zeal and passion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Independence Women

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

15 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

19 hours ago

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

19 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.