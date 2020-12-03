Ceremony held at DC office on world disabled persons day

UrduPoint.com
A ceremony was held at Deputy Commissioner office on International day of disabled persons

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :A ceremony was held at Deputy Commissioner office on International day of disabled persons.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi alongwith special persons cut the cake.

DC also listened the problems faced by the disabled persons.

Speaking on this occasion, Sherazi said that jobs were provided to 228 special persons at government and private offices across the district so far.

Travelling cards were issued to 523 disabled people while disabled certificates have been issued to 5843 people.

DC said that the doors of his office would remain open every time for special people.

