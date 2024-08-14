Ceremony Held At DC Office To Mark Independence Day
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2024 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The district administration on Wednesday organized an impressive ceremony here at Deputy Commissioner Office to mark the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan.
Deputy Commissioner Ms. Sarah Rehman hoisted the national flag in the ceremony wherein the national anthem was played and prayers were offered for the development and prosperity of the country.
The ceremony was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Gulfam Abbas, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, officers of different government departments and school children in large number.
The school students sang patriotic songs, delivered speeches on Pakistan’s independence, and presented tableaus that resonate with the audience.
Addressing the event, Deputy Commissioner Ms.
Sarah Rehman said that “Pakistan is our identity and our forefathers rendered a lot of sacrifices for its freedom.”
While highlighted the significance of the Independence Day, she said “Today we are living with freedom in a separate homeland in a peaceful manner due to sacrifices of our elders who sacrificed their lives for independent country.”
She said along with celebrating the Independence Day, all the individuals should recognize and fulfill their respective responsibilities for the sake of development and prosperity of the country. She said that recognizing those sacrifices increase the value of freedom and this day. At the end of the ceremony, a cake was also cut in celebration of Independence.
APP/akt
