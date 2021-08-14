UrduPoint.com

Ceremony Held At Lahore Fort On I'Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 01:34 PM

A prestigious flag hoisting ceremony to commemorate the Independence Day was held at Hazori Bagh, the Lahore Fort, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :A prestigious flag hoisting ceremony to commemorate the Independence Day was held at Hazori Bagh, the Lahore Fort, here on Saturday.

Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan was the chief guest while Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Provincial Minister Pir Syed Hassan Gilani, Provincial Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Commissioner Muhammad Usman, CCPO Ghulam Ahmad Dogar, foreign diplomats, government officers, students, citizens and media representatives attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, Aleem Khan visited mausoleum of Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, offeredFateha and laid a wreath.

The participants of the ceremony also prayed for progress and prosperity of the country.

