Ceremony held at PML-N liaison office to mark Qaid-e-Azam birth anniversary

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) A ceremony to celebrate the 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam and the 75th birthday of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was held at the Central Liaison Office of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Paris Road.

The event was chaired by Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt.

Member of National Assembly Gulnaz Shujaat, Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Chaudhry Faisal Ikram, Chaudhry Naveed Ashraf, former Mayor Toheed Akhtar, General Secretary Shujaat Ali Pasha, Farooq Ghuman, Tanveer Akhtar Chaudhry,as well as PML-N Youth Wing members,local leaders and workers participated in large numbers.

In his address,MPA Manshaullah Butt said that Pakistan is a great gift of nature. He credited Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for turning the dream of Allama Iqbal, the thinker of Pakistan, into reality.

Manshaullah Butt further stated that Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with abundant resources, as mentioned in Surah Rahman of the Quran.

He emphasized that Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of Pakistan was made invincible by the PML-N’s beloved leader, Mian Nawaz Sharif, who conducted nuclear explosions, making Pakistan a formidable nuclear power.

He pointed out that May 28 remains an unforgettable day in Pakistan’s history, marking the day when the country’s defense was strengthened and Pakistan emerged as a nuclear power.

Additionally, MPA Butt acknowledged the importance of December 25 for the Christian community, celebrating both Quaid-e-Azam's birth and the occasion’s significance to them.

The event was a momentous occasion to honor the legacy of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to celebrate the contributions of Mian Nawaz Sharif in strengthening the nation.