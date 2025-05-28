Open Menu

Ceremony Held At PSCA To Mark Youm-e-Takbeer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Ceremony held at PSCA to mark Youm-e-Takbeer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Wednesday held a special event to commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer, celebrating Pakistan’s 27 years as a nuclear power.

According to PSCA spokesperson,the national flag and a special video were displayed on the digital wall at the Safe Cities headquarters.

Safe City officials and staff paid tribute to Pakistan’s national leadership and the Armed Forces for their historic achievement of making Pakistan a nuclear power.

PSCA MD Ahsan Younas said that “Today is a day of national pride,sovereignty and impenetrable defense.

"

This year, Youm-e-Takbeer was being celebrated with joy and pride over the victory in the war imposed by India, the MD added.

The PSCA remains committed to enhancing security in collaboration with the police and law enforcement agencies, Younas emphasized.

On Youm-e-Takbeer,ongoing events and rallies across Lahore and the province were being monitored through Safe City surveillance cameras,he added.

