Ceremony Held At PSCA To Mark Youm-e-Takbeer
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 01:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Wednesday held a special event to commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer, celebrating Pakistan’s 27 years as a nuclear power.
According to PSCA spokesperson,the national flag and a special video were displayed on the digital wall at the Safe Cities headquarters.
Safe City officials and staff paid tribute to Pakistan’s national leadership and the Armed Forces for their historic achievement of making Pakistan a nuclear power.
PSCA MD Ahsan Younas said that “Today is a day of national pride,sovereignty and impenetrable defense.
"
This year, Youm-e-Takbeer was being celebrated with joy and pride over the victory in the war imposed by India, the MD added.
The PSCA remains committed to enhancing security in collaboration with the police and law enforcement agencies, Younas emphasized.
On Youm-e-Takbeer,ongoing events and rallies across Lahore and the province were being monitored through Safe City surveillance cameras,he added.
Recent Stories
ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development
DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..
DAE signs definitive agreements to sell approximately 75 aircraft
TAQA Energy Services, UAE University complete third phase of solar project
UAE President receives Shabab Al Ahli team following title-winning season
UAE President receives winners, judges of Prince of Poets, Million’s Poet, Al- ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ethiopia on National Day
Pak Vs Ban T20I series: Abbas Afridi replaces injured Wasim Jr.
Arab journalists assert narrative ownership at Arab Media Forum
UAE President receives Presidential Camel Racing Team
Youm-e-Takbeer being celebrated with patriotic zeal today
TECNO Camon 40 Premier 5G Launched in Pakistan with Smart AI Capabilities and Pr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Takbir celebrated with enthusiasm in Sukkur1 minute ago
-
Sindh Minister extends congratulations to nation on Youm-e-Takbeer1 minute ago
-
Ceremony held at PSCA to mark Youm-e-Takbeer1 minute ago
-
Minister Tanveer Hussain marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pledge for prosperous Pakistan1 minute ago
-
‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ commemorated with national zeal in Dera11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan emerges as first Islamic nuclear power,says IG on Youm-e-Takbeer11 minutes ago
-
‘Chinese technology overtaking West, China as part of South Asia is plus for peace & stability: Mu ..11 minutes ago
-
DC attends CM Punjab Summer Games 2025 trials ceremony11 minutes ago
-
Efforts to obtain sacrificial animals increased following Eid-ul-Azha11 minutes ago
-
May 28 a historic milestone in Pakistan’s defense capability:Rana Mashhood11 minutes ago
-
OEC starts Japanese language course for skilled workers21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan deplores PM Modi’s inflammatory monologue21 minutes ago