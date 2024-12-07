Ceremony held at REC to mark National Voters’ Day in DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) A special ceremony was held at the Regional Election Commissioner Office, Dera Ismail Khan, to mark National Voters' Day on Saturday.

The ceremony was presided over by Regional Election Commissioner (REC) Saeed Ahmad Khan.

While addressing the event, the REC underlined the need that each citizen should actively contribute to the continuity and stability of democracy as it was an essential element for the progress of the nation. For this, it is vital that every individual understands the significance of voting, its utilization, and its benefits, he added.

To achieve this objective, he said, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) observes December 7 as National Voters' Day every year, ensuring that voters play an effective role in the electoral process.

He highlighted that the ECP was making special efforts to ensure the participation of women, minorities, transgender individuals, and differently-abled persons in the electoral process so that marginalized groups are registered as voters and the roots of democracy are firmly established in the country.

He said each eligible individual must ensure the accurate registration of their votes based on the address mentioned on their Computerized National Identity Card (CNICs) so that no one is deprived of their right to vote.

He said the citizens could also check their vote details through ECP’s service by sending an SMS with the CNIC number to 8300.

“If any eligible individual has not yet registered their vote or if their vote is incorrectly listed in the electoral roll of another area, they should ensure that their vote is registered in the correct electoral roll as soon as possible,” he said.