UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ceremony Held At Sangjani Toll Plaza On NH&MP Raising Day

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Ceremony held at Sangjani Toll Plaza on NH&MP raising day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :National Highways & Motorways Police (NH&MP) organized a ceremony at Sangjani Toll Plaza in connection with its 23rd raising day.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) N-5 North Zone, Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan on the occasion cut the cake, distributed gift packs among the road users and addressed the participants.

In his address he highlighted the performance of National Highways & Motorway Police regarding safety of lives and property of the commuters while travelling on National Highways and Motorways.

He said that it is our prime responsibility to ensure free flow of traffic, safety of road users and in time provision of help to the road users in distress.

Due to expansion in road networks, the responsibilities of the department are going to be increased in near future but we are ready to extend best services to the general public, he said.

The gift hampers were also distributed among passengers and road users.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Road Traffic Best

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler pardons 219 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039; ..

18 minutes ago

UAE chairs 18th meeting of GCC under-secretaries o ..

18 minutes ago

Turkmenistan advocates cooperation in resolvingreg ..

22 minutes ago

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan ga ..

22 minutes ago

Naseem Shah, Sarfraz Ahmad and Rohail Nazir are am ..

35 minutes ago

Saboor Aly finds close friend in Covid-19 lockdown

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.