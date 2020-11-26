Ceremony held at Sangjani Toll Plaza on NH&MP raising day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :National Highways & Motorways Police (NH&MP) organized a ceremony at Sangjani Toll Plaza in connection with its 23rd raising day.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) N-5 North Zone, Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan on the occasion cut the cake, distributed gift packs among the road users and addressed the participants.

In his address he highlighted the performance of National Highways & Motorway Police regarding safety of lives and property of the commuters while travelling on National Highways and Motorways.

He said that it is our prime responsibility to ensure free flow of traffic, safety of road users and in time provision of help to the road users in distress.

Due to expansion in road networks, the responsibilities of the department are going to be increased in near future but we are ready to extend best services to the general public, he said.

The gift hampers were also distributed among passengers and road users.