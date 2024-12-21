Open Menu

Ceremony Held At School To Celebrate Christmas

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Ceremony held at school to celebrate Christmas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) organised a ceremony here on Saturday to celebrate Christmas, with Group Chairman Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram in the chair.

Senior Parliamentarian Kamran Michael and Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Sohaniya Asher were the chief guests at the event. Other guests included renowned singer Faraz Nayyar, four-time power-lifter Twinkle Sohail and the Christian community employees at the UGI.

Addressing the event, UGI Chairman Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram said “Christmas gives us a message of love and tolerance and how is it possible that we ignore our Christian brothers on the occasion of Christmas”. He said that Unique Group always joins in their celebrations to promote the spirit of solidarity with the Christian colleagues.

Senior Parliamentarian Kamran Michael said “we dream that people of all faiths and religions living in Pakistan share their happiness together in this way.

” He said the white colour in the flag of Pakistan represents the minorities in the country. He said that the beauty of the white colour in the Pakistani flag lies in the fact that it did not have any spots.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Sohaniya Asher said “the festival of Christmas teaches us a lesson of love and brotherhood and it is commendable that the Unique Group of Institutions celebrated the festival of happiness of the minority community in a beautiful manner”.

Songs were presented and a documentary film was also shown. UGI Vice Chairman Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Professor Amjad Ali Khan, Director Wasim Anwar Chaudhry and Additional Director Unique Group Muhammad Abdullah, besides staff belonging to the Christian community, participated in large numbers.

