Ceremony Held At Shamkot Toll Plaza On NH&MP Raising Day

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Ceremony held at Shamkot toll plaza on NH&MP raising day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :National Highways & Motorways Police (NH&MP) conducted a ceremony at Shamkot toll plaza Khanewal in connection with its 23rd raising day on November 26 (Thursday).

Sector commander Ehsan Danish Kulyar and DSP Sajjad Ahmad Gondal were the chief guests while cake was also cut of motorways police anniversary.

The gift hampers were also distributed among passengers traveling at motorway.

Talking to media, Ehsan Danish said that motorway police was available every time for its road users.

DSP motorways Khanewal Sajjad Gondal congratulated the whole nation on motorway police's 23rd anniversary.

